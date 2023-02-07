Private bus hits scooter, runs over woman

kolkata: A woman was killed in a road accident on Monday morning in Thakurpukur.



While she was sitting pillion on a scooter a bus hit it from behind and subsequently ran over her.

According to sources, the woman identified as Rupa Mondal (42) of the Thakurpukur area was an employee of the Joka ESI Hospital.

She was returning home from the hospital after night shift duty. While her son Suman Mondal was riding the scooter, she was sitting on the pillion. Around 7:35 am, when Suman was passing through the Thakurpukur 3A Bus Stand at Diamond Harbour Road, a bus from the SD-16 route, moving towards Behala hit the scooter from behind.

As a result, both Suman and Rupa fell. As soon as they hit the road, the bus ran over Rupa. Both of them were rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital where Rupa was declared brought dead.

It is alleged that the offending bus driver was competing with another private bus. Police seized the bus and also arrested the driver.

A case has been registered against him on charges of causing death by negligence, causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others and other relevant sections of the IPC. The investigation of the case has been taken over by the Fatal Squad Traffic Police (FSTP).