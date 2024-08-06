Private bank employee hacked to death

Kolkata: A private bank employee was hacked to death in Rajarhat on Monday afternoon by a customer of the bank over a loan repayment dispute.



According to sources, the accused identified as Md Kabir of Raigachi had obtained a loan from the said bank.

Due to some reasons, he missed a date of one of the instalments regarding which the bank employee Prasun Biswas of Gaighata in Bongaon allegedly misbehaved with him.

Over a personal grudge, Kabir attacked Biswas with a sharp weapon on Monday afternoon when Biswas just came out of the bank after closure. Kabir hacked Biswas repeatedly until he fell on the road bleeding profusely.

He was rushed to a local hospital where Biswas was declared brought dead. Kabir has been arrested by the cops of Rajarhat police station.