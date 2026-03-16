Prisoner’s death sparks protest in Malda

Malda: Tension gripped the Ratua police station area in Malda on Saturday evening after the death of an undertrial prisoner sparked protests by his family members and relatives. The deceased, Bhola Mondal (55), a resident of the Bhado gram panchayat area under Ratua police station, had been arrested along with three others in connection with a murder case reported on February 9.

Police said Mondal was initially lodged at the Chanchal Correctional Home and later shifted to the Malda District Correctional Home. Family sources claimed that on March 11 he suddenly complained of severe chest pain and breathing difficulties. The correctional home authorities immediately admitted him to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where he was kept in the police cell for treatment. However, he died during treatment early Saturday morning.

After receiving the body, Mondal’s family members brought it to Ratua police station in the evening and staged a protest, alleging negligence by the police. They placed the body outside the police station and attempted to enter the premises, leading to scuffles with police personnel. The protesters later blocked National Highway 131, causing heavy traffic congestion. Central forces were deployed to control the situation. Ratua MLA Samar Mukherjee also reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters. The situation was eventually brought under control. No official police statement has been issued yet.