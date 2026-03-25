Prioritise first-phase poll candidates under adjudication: Apex Court to EC

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would ensure timely publication of all supplementary electoral rolls, while asking the Election Commission (EC) to consider according priority to candidates under adjudication who are set to contest the first phase of polls in West Bengal.



A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also asked the EC to explore setting up appellate tribunals at the West Bengal Judicial Academy to save time and logistical effort.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan raised concerns over the impact of pending voter claims on the election schedule, submitting that around 14 candidates nominated by political parties were currently under adjudication. This, he said, could affect their ability to file nominations within the stipulated deadline.

He further pointed out that electoral rolls must be frozen seven days prior to polling, scheduled for April 23 and April 29 in the state.

Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee submitted that despite the publication of the first set of supplementary lists on Monday night, many stakeholders had not received them. He suggested that soft copies be made available to political parties.

In response, the CJI said political parties could approach the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court with appropriate prayers.

The Bench reiterated its suggestion to set up appellate tribunals at the Judicial Academy, noting that the institution has adequate infrastructure. Justice Bagchi observed that this could significantly reduce delays, adding that hearings could also be conducted virtually.

Appearing for the EC, senior advocate Dama Naidu said the Commission would consider the proposal and could arrange logistics at locations where judges are stationed.

The Bench also observed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had proceeded smoothly across most states, except West Bengal.

“I read an article on SIR. Apart from West Bengal, everywhere it happened smoothly,” the CJI remarked.

Responding, Banerjee said developments in West Bengal were “unusual”, claiming that no other state had seen publication of a “logical discrepancy list” or issuance of administrative notifications at odd hours during the process.