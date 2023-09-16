‘Prior approval of Higher Edu dept mandatory to start any degree course’

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department has directed the state-aided universities, including Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Technology (MAKAUT), that prior approval or clearance from the department is mandatory for starting any degree course.



The state-aided universities, including MAKAUT, have been directed to desist from providing a ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC) to any institution for running degree courses.

It has come to the notice of the department that certain institutions that are not authorised to run degree courses are approaching different universities, including MAKAUT, to obtain NOC for conducting degree programmes.

The notification that has been sent to the Registrars of all state-aided universities, including MAKAUT, assumes significance in the backdrop of the row between the state government and the Governor who is also the chancellor of the state universities. The Chancellor has appointed interim vice-chancellors (V-Cs) of several universities in recent times without any consultation with the state government.

The notification categorically states that courses provided by any institution need to be recognised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Council for Teacher Education, and Bar Council of India along with prior approval of the state Higher Education department.

“Any such action by any institution not authorised to conduct any degree course including but not restricted to Technical Law/ B.Ed degree upon obtaining NOC from any university shall be construed as a breach of the statutory provisions,” the notification states.