Principles, ideals of freedom movement under threat: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed regret that the principles and ideals that guided the freedom struggle and are enshrined in the Constitution are now under attack from sectarian political forces.

She reaffirmed her commitment to defending India's sovereignty and secularism.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee hoisted the tricolour at Red Road on Independence Day, reviewed a march past by various army and police regiments, and awarded medals to four IPS officers for their exceptional service.

Sharing images of the Independence Day celebrations on X, she lamented, "It is sad that the principles and ideals that inspired our freedom struggle and are reflected in our Constitution are now under attack from sectarian and nefarious political forces..

India, destined to be a proud, democratic and secular state, is now threatened by forces favouring autocracy, she said.

"But we remain inspired by our brave freedom fighter Bagha Jatin, who once said, 'We will die, but this will wake up the people of the country,'" the CM said.

"We remain committed to dedicate our lives to keep India's tradition of sovereignty, secularism and diverse heritage intact," she pledged.

Jatindranath Mukherjee, also known as Bagha Jatin, was a founder of the Anushilan Samity and died on September 10, 1915, in a gunfight with the British.

He earned the name Bagha Jatin for his bravery in taming a tiger in his village at a young age.

The day's celebrations also featured colourful tableaux highlighting state government achievements and key projects, as well as performances by children from various schools.