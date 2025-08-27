Principals’ body flags CU exams on TMCP foundation day

Kolkata: The All Bengal Principals’ Council (ABPC) has expressed concern over Calcutta University’s decision to go ahead with the B.Com. Semester IV examinations on August 28, despite repeated requests to reschedule the papers in view of the Foundation Day of the Trinamul Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), when rallies are expected across the state.

The ABPC’s Calcutta University Committee had earlier written to the Vice-Chancellor (V-C), urging postponement of the Sales Management and Functional e-Business System examinations. The Council said traffic congestion caused by rallies could delay students, teachers, and staff from reaching centres on time.

It warned that candidates arriving late might be denied entry under university rules, depriving many of the chance to appear. College principals, it added, could not be held responsible for any disruptions.

At a press conference at Asutosh College on Tuesday, ABPC leaders criticised the Vice-Chancellor’s stand. “We have received a notice from the V-C stating that the examinations will be held on the scheduled date, despite our appeal for postponement. We had respectfully pointed out that if the exam is held on that day, students may face delays in reaching the centres. If students are delayed due to rallies and traffic, it will create serious difficulties,” said Dr. Manas Kabi, principal of Asutosh College and general secretary of ABPC.

The ABPC also alleged inadequate communication between the university and affiliated college heads. Referring to the 150-odd colleges under Calcutta University, the Council said students travelling from distant places such as Canning could face major hurdles in reaching exam venues on time.