Principal appointment row: Protests erupt at R G Kar Hosp

kolkata: Chaos broke out again at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday as some students opposed principal Manas Banerjee to enter the college. The agitating students have been demanding that the Health department reinstate former principal Sandip Ghosh who was transferred to Murshidabad Medical College.



These students earlier urged Banerjee not to join office and demanded an explanation from him on why he had joined the office.

Rogi Kalayan Samiti Chiram Santanu Sen reached R G Kar. Additionally, a huge contingent of police was also deployed to control the situation. A section of students who went to felicitate Banerjee were also opposed by the students who have been placing a demand to reinstate the former principal. The newly-appointed principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital took over charge on Tuesday amid drama on campus as some students protested against the transfer of orthopaedic surgeon Sandip Ghosh, the outgoing principal.

The Health department on Monday had come out with the transfer order of Ghosh who had been the principal at the R G Kar Medical College. Manas Kumar Banerjee, who till Monday was the principal of Barasat Government Medical College, was appointed in Ghosh’s place.