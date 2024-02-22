Prime Minister Modi to visit North 24-Parganas on March 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a women’s rally in Barasat, North 24-Parganas on March 6 and is likely to meet the women of Sandeshkhali who were allegedly subjected to sexual assault.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumder is learnt to have told the media that the party will try and arrange a meeting of these women with PM Modi. Speaking to media persons, Majumdar said: “We came to know today (Thursday) that the Prime Minister will be visiting the state on March 6. If the mothers and sisters of Sandeshkhali want to meet PM Modi, we will definitely arrange it.”

Majumder is also learnt to have said that in next 72 hours it will be known whether Trinamool’s Zilla Parishad member Sheikh Sahajahan, whose arrest is being demanded by the villagers of Sandeshkhali, has been booked by the police or not. Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Bengal, the BJP’s state unit also uploaded a documentary on its X handle titled ‘The Big Reveal: The Sandeshkhali Shocker’. The over-20-minute-long video purportedly showed clippings of women in Sandeshkhali demanding justice and immediate arrest of Sheikh Shajahan.

It wrote on X: “A truth that’ll shock us. A truth that’ll pain us. A truth that’ll shake our conscience. The truth of Sandeshkhali, that Mamata Banerjee is trying to hide...”. BJP has accused the Mamata Banerjee-led state government of trying to suppress the alleged crimes committed in Sandeshkhali.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Home minister Amit Shah too is scheduled to visit Bengal at the end of this month. It is apparent that the BJP is aiming to keep Sandeshkhali at the forefront ahead of the Parliamentary election.