Prime Minister Modi steers clear of “gorkha” issues, draws flak

Darjeeling: On April 10, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a campaign rally on behalf of BJP candidate SS Ahluwalia at Khaprail in Siliguri, had stated: “The dream of the Gorkhas is my dream,” a remark implying the aspiration of the Gorkhas (read Gorkhaland). More than a decade later, on April 12, 2026, addressing a similar election rally in Kawakhali, Siliguri, on behalf of the BJP candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, Prime Minister Modi chose to steer clear of Gorkha issues. This has drawn flak from the hill political outfits.

On Friday, BJP leader and Union Home minister Amit Shah, while unveiling the BJP’s “Sankalp Patra,” made it clear that the party would seek a solution “within the constitutional framework while preserving the unity and integrity of Bengal and respecting the aspirations of the people in the (hill) regions.”

Anit Thapa, president of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), on Monday sharply reacted to recent assurances made by BJP leaders and remarks by Union Home minister Amit Shah regarding a “constitutional solution” to address the aspirations of the Gorkha community.

Questioning the BJP’s intent, Thapa said that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Amit Shah has ever explicitly promised to grant Gorkhaland.

“Have you ever heard the Prime Minister or the Home Minister say they will give Gorkhaland? It is only leaders from the hills who have made such claims,” Thapa stated.

He added that blaming central leaders would yield little benefit, but accused visiting BJP leaders of sending “conflicting messages” to the people of the hills. “The same leaders say Bengal will not be divided, yet when they come to the hills, they speak of granting Gorkhaland,” he alleged.

Referring to Shah’s recent statement during the release of the BJP’s poll manifesto, Thapa said the remarks were made merely in the context of elections. “It is something that has been said because it is election time. In reality, the BJP will not give anything,” he claimed.

Gorkha leader and GTA Sabhasad Binoy Tamang stated: “Flanked by hill leaders who are his alliance partners, Prime Minister Modi did not utter a single word on the Gorkhas. He did not even say anything about the inclusion of the 11 Gorkha communities in the Scheduled Tribe list. On the other hand, Amit Shah made it clear that whatever political solution is bestowed will be within Bengal.”

Political pundits opine that with the BJP fighting tooth and nail to come to power in Bengal, have preferred to steer clear of the “Bengal bifurcation” subject so that it does not spoil their prospects in the rest of Bengal.