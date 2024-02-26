Prime Minister likely to address women’s rally in Barasat on March 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a women-specific rally in North 24-Parganas’ Barasat on March 8 on the day of Shivratri. The rally was earlier scheduled on March 6.

Sources in the BJP said that it was decided that the Prime Minister may hold the rally on International Women’s Day, on March 8 and it may be named as “Nari Shakti Vandana” (hailing women power) rally. More than one lakh women, including thousands of them from Sandeshkhali, may attend the rally on March 8, sources said. The PM may send out his message to the women from the rally.

Prior to his Barasat rally, the PM may hold two other public rallies in Hooghly’s Arambagh and Nadia’s Krishnanagar each. However, from the state government sources it was learnt that there was no confirmation of the PM Modi’s tour as yet. Nothing can be said till there is any official confirmation from the respective agencies, sources said. Prime Minister Modi may start the Lok Sabha election campaign during his visit to Bengal earlier next month. Trinamool Congress leaders however claimed that the Prime Minister’s rally would hardly have any impact on the elections. “Many BJP leaders, including Modi may come to Bengal ahead of Lok Sabha elections but the result would be the same. They came to Bengal during the elections on previous occasions as well. In 2021, the Prime Minister and many other senior BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Yogi Aditya Nath came to this state as tourists but finally the result was for everyone to see.

Bengal had voted for Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. There will be no difference this time as well,” a senior Trinamool Congress leader said.