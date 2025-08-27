Prime Minister ignoring corruption in double-engine BJP states, says Mamata

Kolkata: Accusing PM Modi of overlooking corruption in BJP-ruled states, Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday rebutted Modi’s recent allegation that Central funds given to the state were looted by the TMC and used for party cadres.

Addressing a state government distribution programme in Burdwan—where she inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a series of development projects worth over Rs 1646 crore in East and West Burdwan districts—Banerjee described Modi’s remark as an “insult” to every citizen of the state.

“The Prime Minister should respect my chair as I respect his. I never expected him to call the people of West Bengal ‘thieves’,” she said.

“In truth, he has turned a blind eye to the corruption of the so-called double-engine BJP governments of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar, where corruption is at its highest,” Banerjee claimed.

Speaking about the assault on Bengal workers in other states, she claimed that 22 lakh migrant labourers currently work outside the state because they were invited by their employers for their skills. Banerjee said: “They are now being assaulted in BJP-ruled states for speaking in Bengali.”

“But 1.5 crore migrants from outside Bengal are working here. And we ensure their safety, security,” the Chief Minister added. Rebutting PM Modi’s claim of corruption in Bengal, Banerjee highlighted that 186 Central teams had probed corruption charges in the state and found nothing. “Not all panchayats belong to the TMC; there are other parties too. How can a student get zero marks after answering all questions? We will not tolerate this insult,” she added.

Banerjee also criticized Modi’s frequent visits to Bengal during election campaigns, likening him to a “migratory bird” arriving whenever elections are near. She appealed to the Election Commission to remain impartial, saying: “Please do not become a lollipop of the BJP.”

Addressing a rally in the city on August 22, Modi had made the remarks, stating that “corruption, crime and the Trinamool Congress are synonymous”.

Mamata Banerjee also hit out at the Election Commission of India (ECI), warning it “not to become a lollipop of the BJP”.

She raised concerns over speculation that the SIR, introduced in Bihar, may be implemented in Bengal as well. She said anxiety is growing among voters amid fears that names could be struck off the electoral rolls, and accused the Commission of bias in favour of the BJP.

“During every election BJP brings up the NRC. There are attempts to remove names from the voters’ list,” she said. Pausing for a moment, she added: “I offer my respects and greetings to the Election Commission. But please do not become a lollipop of the BJP. If you do, the people of this country will not forgive you.”

Stating that the BJP cannot tolerate Bengalis, she said: “They will come before elections and claim everyone here has become Bangladeshi.” Recalling the Partition, she said: “If our language is the same as Bangladesh’s, what can we do? We didn’t divide the country. They cannot tolerate Bengal. We will keep speaking Bengali. Don’t forget Bengal’s history.”

Later in the day, taking to her social media handle, Banerjee wrote: “...Today, from the Bardhaman Municipal High School Ground, for Purba Bardhaman District, I have inaugurated 1,452 projects worth Rs. 784.49 crore. Besides, I have also laid today the foundation stone for 171 projects with cost involvement of Rs. 699.23 crore for Purba Bardhaman District.

Similarly, for Paschim Bardhaman District, I inaugurated today 24 projects worth Rs.110.39 crore and also laid the foundation stone for 23 projects amounting to Rs. 51.69 crore.

Apart from these, I have handed over both agricultural as well as homestead pattas to a large number of beneficiaries across 14 districts. Since 2011, our ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’ government handed over 2 lakh 26 lakh homestead pattas, 1 lakh 80 thousand agricultural pattas and 47,000 forest pattas.”

Writing about Sabooj Sathi, she wrote: “I am also extremely happy to initiate Phase XI of Sabooj Sathi today, under which around 12 lakh 50 thousand students of Class IX will be given Bi-cycles. Today, I have already separately tweeted on this Sabuj Sathi scheme at length.”

She added: “In addition to that, benefits of various social welfare schemes of the State Government have also been extended today to around 1 lakh 50 thousand people today, which includes more than 72,000 women, who will receive financial assistance under ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ , more than 50 thousand Self-Help Groups who will receive loans, more than 9,800 students who will receive ‘Shikshashree’ scholarships, more than 4,800 women who will be provided financial assistance for their marriage under ‘Rupashree’ and 2,500 families who will be provided housing under ‘Banglar Bari’.

As a major initiative towards regional infrustructural develoment, I have laid foundation stone of a 3-lane ‘Shilpa Setu’ over river Damodar, parallel to the existing Krishak Setu along Bardhaman -Arambagh Road at a cost of Rs. 347.11 crore. This will further ease the connectivity between Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura and Hooghly.”

Claiming that BJP was jealous of the development in Bengal, she wrote: “It is quite unfortunate that BJP, without any political vision and unable to resist the impact of the pace of development that Bengal is witnessing today, not only has stopped the release of development funds to our State, but has also started maligning our Bengali language, besides humiliating and torturing our people.

But let me make it clear that neither can anyone stop the pace of development in Bengal, nor can anyone prevent us from speaking our mother tongue. Myself and our ‘Ma- Maati-Manush’ government will always remain committed to uphold the pride and welfare of our people.”