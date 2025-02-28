Prime accused remanded to police custody

Kolkata: The prime accused in the alleged eve-teasing and accident case in Panagarh Bablu Yadav has been remanded to police custody for two days on Friday.

When Yadav was asked by the mediapersons while he was taken to the court why he fled leaving the car, the accused claimed that he had fled out of fear. Meanwhile, mother of the deceased woman identified as Sutandra Chatterjee again demanded a thorough investigation and interrogation of her daughter’s colleagues along with the other accused youths who are still evading arrest.

On Friday during the hearing, Yadav’s lawyer reportedly claimed that it was a case of competition with each other. However, the magistrate had gone through the confessions and statements given by Chatterjee’s colleagues as per the provision in the section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) before pronouncing the order.

It may be mentioned that Chatterjee, a resident of Chandannagar and the head of an event management company, was killed in a car accident in Panagarh on Sunday night while travelling to Gaya with her colleagues.