Prime accused of Islampur minor boy assault case arrested in Mumbai

Raiganj: In a significant development, Kolkata Police apprehended Sahensa Ali, the primary suspect in the brutal assault case of a 14-year-old boy at a garment factory in Maheshtala in Kolkata. Ali was arrested on Wednesday from Thane Railway Station in Mumbai. Two of his associates, Firoz Ali (his brother) and Asif Ali, were also arrested. A total of five persons have been arrested so far. The incident came to light when a disturbing video surfaced, showing the minor boy hung upside down and subjected to electric shocks. The assault was in retaliation to an alleged mobile phone theft. However, the boy’s father, Dil Mahammad contends that the real motive was his son’s request for due wages. The video, which circulated widely, prompted him to file a complaint at the Islampur Police Station in North Dinajpur and in Rabindra Nagar Police Station in Kolkata. Subsequently, the factory was found locked and the owner, Md Shahenshah, was absconding.

On Wednesday, locals and family members staged a protest blocking State Highway 31 at Chagaharia in Islampur for several hours demanding the boy’s safe return and the arrest of Sahensa Ali and his associates soon. A team of cops from Rabindranagar Police Station from Kolkata reached Islampur and met the victim’s families and started investigation. Sahensa Ali was arrested from Mumbai on Wednesday. Dil Mahammad, the father of the minor boy said: “We heard that Kolkata Police arrested Sahansa, the prime perpetrator from Mumbai. We want the safe return of my son immediately and exemplary punishment against the assailants.” Jobby Thomas, the Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, was unavailable for comment. However, a senior official of Islampur Police station confirmed that the arrests were made by Kolkata Police and informed that the child is yet to be located.