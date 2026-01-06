Prime accused Musa Mollah held; total 13 arrested

Kolkata: In a major development in the attack on police at Nazat in Sandeshkhali, prime accused Musa Mollah was arrested late on Monday night from his hideout at Hulopara in Nazat, police said.

With Mollah’s arrest, the total number of people apprehended in connection with the attack on the police has risen to 13.

The incident dates back to Friday night, when a police team from Nazat Police Station went to Boyermari village in Sandeshkhali to stop construction activity on a plot of land and an adjoining water body used for pisciculture. Police said allegations of illegal occupation of both the land and the water body had surfaced against Mollah.

Following a case filed before the Bashirhat Sub Divisional Court, prohibitory orders had been imposed restraining any fresh construction on the disputed land. Despite the court order, Mollah allegedly began constructing a wall on Friday night. Police reached the spot to stop the work and also visited Mollah’s residence, asking him to appear before the police on Saturday. According to police, as the team was leaving, Mollah allegedly mobilised a group of people who blocked the police vehicle. The mob allegedly vandalised the car and assaulted the policemen. Six policemen sustained injuries in the incident.

Subsequently, a case was registered against Mollah and others on charges of attacking police personnel. On Saturday, nine people were apprehended in connection with the case. This was followed by the arrest of three more persons, including Mollah’s elder brother, on Sunday night.

Police said the arrested persons are being questioned to identify others involved in the illegal construction and the attack on the police team.