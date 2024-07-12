Prime accused Jayant Singh taken to Taltala Club to recreate crime scene

Kolkata: The prime accused of the Ariadaha mother-son assault incident, Jayant Singh, was taken to the Taltala Club in Kamarhati to recreate the crime scene of another incident of assault which took place inside the club earlier.



Police have also seized an iron rod from inside the club which was suspected to have been used to assault the person.

Recently, Commissioner of Police (CP), Barrackpore, Alok Rajoria in a press conference stated that the police came across a video that was circulated on social media where a person was purportedly seen getting assaulted by several persons. As soon as the video footage drew the attention of police, a suo motu case was registered against eight persons along with other unknown people.

During the probe in the case registered for assaulting a woman and his son in Ariadaha, Singh was arrested. Singh was ‘shown arrest’ as he is already in police custody. On Friday, police took him to the Taltala Club and reportedly recreated the crime scene. Later, the club was sealed by the cops. While Singh was being taken back to the police station from Taltala Club, he allegedly pushed the media persons covering the development. He, however, denied any association with Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra.

During a press conference on Thursday, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stated that Singh is a known criminal who has been arrested five times previously. Meanwhile, Kamarhati Municipality Councillor Bimal Saha alleged that he has been unable to access a trade union office for several years due to Singh’s actions.