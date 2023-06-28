Prime accused in Purulia TMC leader’s murder case arrested

The prime accused in the Purulia Trinamool Congress leader murder was held in Jamui area in Bihar on Tuesday night by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Purulia Police.

The accused Arzu Malik had a conflict with the deceased Trinamool Congress leader Dhananjay Choubey over getting the divisional tenders of the Indian Railways which were floated from the Adra Division.

On June 22, around 8:30 pm when Choubey was sitting inside the party office at Adra, a few unidentified persons arrived on a motorcycle and sprayed a volley of bullets at the Trinamool Congress leader.

Local people claimed that at least seven rounds were fired. Choubey was rushed to the hospital with multiple bullet injuries but he succumbed to the injuries during treatment. Initial reports claim he was struck with three bullets.

Choubey’s bodyguard Shekhar Das who jumped to save him also suffered bullet injuries and is being treated at the hospital. The incident led to panic in the area.

During the probe, cops had arrested two FIR-named persons and were looking for the prime accused. Acting on a tip-off, on Tuesday night Malik was picked up from his village in Jamui.

Police came to know that for the past 10 years, he was operating the syndicate and used to control it. But Choubey became his rival and started taking control of the syndicate. Malik used to operate the syndicate from Bokaro but recently he fled to Jamui as he is wanted by the police in Bokaro in connection with a murder case. While arresting him, police seized a pistol from him.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Purulia, Avijit Banerjee claimed that Malik was the planner and supplier of the arms used to murder Choubey.