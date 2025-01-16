Prime accused in Golf Green murder case held within 24 hrs

Kolkata: The prime accused of the Golf Green murder was arrested by the police within 24 hours of the crime being committed.

The accused Shabir Ali was arrested early on Thursday morning from his residence in Haridevpur. Sources said Sabir is the nephew of the woman who was murdered at Rajendra Prasad Colony in the Golf Green area on Wednesday.

Police said the victim woman (40) worked at a cafe in a shopping mall. Her duty used to start from 10 am and end at 9 pm everyday. Her mother runs a tea shop nearby. On Wednesday around 5 am, the woman’s mother went to the tea shop like everyday. Around 9:30 am, the victim went to the tea shop to deliver her mother breakfast. She then left the shop. After a couple of hours, the mother tried to call her on mobile phone but found no response. In the afternoon, the mother returned home but did not find her daughter. She began searching for her and finally found her body under her bed in the evening.

Police checked the CCTV footage of the area and interrogated several people, including the family members and close relatives of the victim. Cops found several ambiguities in Shabir’s statement. He is the son of the woman’s elder brother Ateb Ali. When he was detained and grilled, he confessed to the murder.

He told the police that on Wednesday he visited her house and asked for Rs 10,000 to repay his loan but the victim refused. Shabir alleged he was insulted and punched in the face by his aunt, who also tried to attack him with a knife. He overpowered her and stabbed her using the same knife, repeatedly. After the woman fell on the floor, Shabir strangled her to death.