Prime accused in Duttapukur blast case arrested

Kolkata: The prime accused of the Duttapukur blast that had taken place on August 27 was arrested from the Kadambagachi area in Barasat on Sunday night.



The accused identified as Ramzan Ali was hiding somewhere in the Barasat area. On Sunday night cops were tipped off that Ali would reach Kadambagachi following which police were deployed in the area. As soon as he arrived, cops nabbed him.

On August 27 around 8 am, a massive explosion took place at a firecracker factory in the Mochpool area in Duttapukur of North 24-Parganas claiming nine lives.

Due to the explosion, five houses were badly damaged.

It was alleged that among the deceased persons, two, including the owner of the house, were running an illegal cracker business for several years.

The local MLA of Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rathin Ghosh alleged that one of them was a member of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and called it a conspiracy to tarnish TMC’s image.

The intensity of the blast was such that the house turned into a pile of debris within a few moments.

The blast led to scattering of body parts of the factory workers which landed on the roof of surrounding houses and even at a distance of more than 100 meters.

The explosion sound was heard from a distance of approximately 5 km. Two police officers were suspended as well for alleged

dereliction of duty.

Earlier a few accused in this case were nabbed by the state police Special Task Force (STF). However, Ali was successful in evading arrest till Sunday.