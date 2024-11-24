Prime accused in coal smuggling case held in POCSO case

Kolkata: One of the prime accused persons in coal smuggling case, Bikash Mishra, has been arrested on Sunday by the cops of Kalighat Police Station in connection with case registered for alleged sexual harassment on a minor girl who is also his relative.

It is alleged that after getting bail, he used to harass her minor relative and her mother sexually. After a complaint was lodged at the Kalighat Police Station, a case was registered and he was arrested. Bikash was produced at the Alipore court on Sunday and has been remanded to judicial custody for one day. He will be produced again at the court on Monday.

Meanwhile, on Monday the date was fixed for framing charges in the coal smuggling case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the Asansol Court. After the arrest of Bikash, the charge framing might get delayed as his presence is necessary in the court at the time of hearing.