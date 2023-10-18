Prime accused in Burtolla murder case held from Kalimpong hotel

A man was arrested on Tuesday from Lava in Kalimpong for allegedly murdering a woman in Burtolla area and injuring her son on October 11.

The accused, identified as Soumick Chatterjee, a resident of Dasnagar in Howrah, had also planned to murder three more persons in Siliguri.

According to police, the deceased in Burtolla identified as Meenakshi Bhattacharya was involved in an extramarital relationship with Chatterjee. However, during the past couple of years, she was maintaining a distance with Chatterjee which infuriated him and he decided to kill her.

On October 11, when Bhattacharya was sitting with her son at their home, Chatterjee barged into the room and started stabbing the minor. When Bhattacharya tried to stop Chatterjee, he started hacking her as well and she fell down on the floor, bleeding profusely.

During a probe, the cops came to know that Chatterjee had gone towards North Bengal. His mobile’s location was found active at a hotel in Lava in Kalimpong district. On Tuesday, a team of Kolkata Police conducted a raid at the hotel and nabbed Chatterjee.