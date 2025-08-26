Prime accused held in Belgharia painting teacher assault case

Kolkata: Barrackpore City Police arrested the prime accused in the painting teacher assault case of Belgharia.

With the arrest of the prime accused Papai Natta, the total figure reached five. Earlier, four persons, including a woman, were arrested.

On Saturday, a youth identified as Nirupam Paul, while returning home, saw a group of youths, including a woman, consuming liquor sitting beside the road.

He told the cops that, seeing the youths consuming liquor in the open, he got down from his motorcycle and protested against the illegal action. Being obstructed and questioned for their actions, the accused persons suddenly attacked Paul and assaulted him badly.

Later police arrested four persons, including the woman, after a case was registered on the basis of Paul’s complaint.

Though the woman in her statement alleged that Paul had passed lewd comments about her for which her friends assaulted the painting teacher.

However, the CCTV footage and the statement of the eye witnesses dismissed the claim made by her.