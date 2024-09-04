Primary TET certs to be given with results

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has decided that the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 certificates will be issued the same day the results are published, which are expected to be released within the next week.



“There will be a link on the website. By clicking that link, candidates will be able to view their results. Successful candidates will receive the TET certificate from there. Unsuccessful candidates can also view their results, but they will not receive the certificate,” stated a senior official of WBBPE.

Meanwhile, the WBSSC is aiming to publish the merit list for the recruitment of upper primary teachers by next week. The Calcutta High Court on August 28 instructed it to prepare and publish the final merit list, including candidates excluded due to irregularities in their credentials, within four weeks. “Our goal is to publish the merit list within the next week,” said Siddhartha Majumder, Chairman of WBSSC. There are 14,339 vacancies in Upper Primary and 14,042 candidates appeared in the

personality test.

However, though the number of vacancies is higher than the candidate’s number, a few may be disqualified due to mismatches between vacancy and candidate’s category.