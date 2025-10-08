‘Primary TET 2023 candidates can now seek review of results’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has announced that all candidates who appeared for the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 will be given the option to apply for post-publication scrutiny and review of their results.

This follows the publication of the much-awaited TET 2023 results on September 24 this year. The examination, held on December 24, 2023, saw 2,73,147 candidates appear, of whom only 6,754 cleared it, registering a pass percentage of 2.47. Soon after the results were published, the board made available the marksheets of all candidates—successful and unsuccessful—along with scanned images of their OMR sheets on the official portal. The downloadable marksheets show scores out of 150 as well as the individual marks obtained in each of the five components: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, English (Language II), Mathematics and Environmental Studies—each carrying 30 marks. The final answer keys were also uploaded for reference.

“We will issue a notification shortly to offer candidates the option for scrutiny and review,” said WBBPE president Goutam Pal. “Applicants, after verifying their responses with the scanned OMR images, final answer keys and their marksheets, may opt for the process if they notice any discrepancies. Once the process is completed, the board will issue the TET pass certificates to the qualified candidates.”

Meanwhile, the board’s fresh recruitment notification for 13,421 assistant teacher posts in government-aided and sponsored primary and junior basic schools across the state was issued just before the Durga Puja holidays. Pal said the online application process is likely to begin in the third or fourth week of this month.