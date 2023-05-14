Primary teachers to protest against cancellation of jobs by High Court

raiganj/siliguri: In protest against the cancellation of their job by the recent verdict of the Calcutta High court, the primary teachers of North Dinajpur district who are set to lose their jobs have decided to launch a movement soon.



It was reported that on Friday the judge of Calcutta High Court Avijit Gangapadhaya (single bench) ordered the cancellation of jobs of around 36,000 non trained primary teachers appointed in 2017 as because their appointment process was allegedly faulty.

Pranab Ghosh, a primary teacher of North Dinajpur said: “Our appointment was made following the notification of 2016. Then non trained were allowed with trained candidates as per the notification. The non-trained had completed six months training.”

“We have decided to appear before the division bench against this verdict of the single bench. We will very soon start a movement to garner public support,” added Samsher Ali, another teacher.Around 320 teachers staged a protest in Siliguri. They demonstrated on Saturday in Baghajatin Park in Siliguri. Moumita Chatterjee, another teacher, remarked: “When we were hired, there were no training requirements. We all went through this training after it became mandatory. We have all of the evidence. So, why are we being laid off?” In the Alipurduar district around 485 teachers are to be laid off.