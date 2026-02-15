Primary teachers to get ID cards for ease of movement along border areas in N Dinajpur

Raiganj: The North Dinajpur District Primary School Council (DPSC) authorities have decided to introduce identity cards for all primary school teachers to ease movement along sensitive border areas.

North Dinajpur has seven out of its nine blocks located along the India-Bangladesh International border, while blocks such as Itahar, Karandighi, Chakulia, Goalpokhar and Islampur share boundaries with Bihar.

During routine school visits and official duties, teachers often encounter personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Bihar Police and are asked to verify their identity.

In the absence of official identity cards, many teachers have reportedly faced difficulties, including communication barriers and delays while explaining the purpose of their travel.

To address this problem, the DPSC has taken a formal decision to issue digital identity cards to all primary teachers in the district.

According to official sources, North Dinajpur has 1,462 primary schools spread across 17 circles, with nearly 8,000 teachers currently serving in these institutions. Teachers have already submitted their necessary documents to the DPSC office, and the identity cards are expected to be distributed within the next week.

Utpal Saha, a primary teacher from Hemtabad block, said: “Our school is located close to the international border. Sometimes we face BSF personnel when we visit border areas for educational purposes. Without identity cards, it becomes difficult to prove who we are.

Language also becomes a problem at times. With identity cards, it will be easier for them to understand our role and duty.”

Najimuddin Ali, chairman of the District Primary School Council of North Dinajpur, stated: “Teachers are facing problems near both the Bangladesh and Bihar borders due to the lack of identity cards.

Therefore, we have decided to issue digital I-cards after consulting with the members of different teachers’ associations. The process is underway, and teachers will receive them next week”.