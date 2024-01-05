Primary teachers to be deputed to ensure smooth admission

Jalpaiguri: Students who have completed the fourth standard at government English medium primary schools are encountering difficulties in securing admission to the fifth standard of secondary schools.



The primary issue lies in the lack of English medium teachers in upper primary (eighth grade) schools offering an English medium curriculum. Jalpaiguri is set to address this problem by bringing qualified English medium teachers from primary schools to serve on deputation in upper primary schools.

The Jalpaiguri District Primary School Inspector’s Office confirms that the State Education Department has given the green signal for this initiative, and work is expected to commence soon. Additionally, efforts will be made to identify and address potential dropout cases among students at the primary and secondary levels in the district, following government instructions.

Shyamal Chandra Roy, Jalpaiguri District Primary School Inspector, explained, “English medium upper primary sections have been established at Fanindra Deb Institution and Suniti Bala Sadar Girls School in Jalpaiguri town. However, these schools currently have Bengali medium teachers instructing in English. Both schools have been requested to admit all English primary students who have completed the fourth standard into the fifth standard. Furthermore, qualified English medium background teachers from primary schools will be sent on deputation to support these two schools, in line with government guidelines.” Roy added: “Approximately 8 teachers are required for the two schools. Discussions have taken place with the DPSC Chairman regarding the selection of teachers for deputation. All teachers who express willingness will be sent on deputation.”

Jalpaiguri district has a total of 1299 primary schools, with a current enrollment of 118,000 primary students for the new academic year. Among these, five schools offer education in English medium. However, a significant number of students face challenges in transitioning from the fourth to the fifth standard. Around 120 students currently encounter difficulties in their studies, prompting the initiative to ensure proper admission and education for these students.