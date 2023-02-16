Primary teachers’ recruitment: 6th phase interview from Feb 23

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will conduct the sixth phase of the interview and aptitude test for the recruitment of primary teachers from February 23 to March 1.

This will be conducted for candidates who had opted for East Burdwan. The interview and aptitude test will be conducted on February 23, February 24, February 27, February 28 and March 1.

The candidates have been asked to appear before the interview board along with the original and self-attested photocopies of documents including the admit card of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), TET qualification document, voter or Aadhaar card and the mark sheets of the Madhyamik Examination, High Secondary Examination, amongst other documents.

The State Wide Merit List for the 2022 recruitment process will be published after the evaluation of every benchmark contained in the recruitment rules. The fifth phase was conducted centrally for candidates who opted for West Burdwan, West Medinipur, Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur, Coochbehar and Bankura districts from January 16 to February 10.

The interview and aptitude test for candidates who had opted for West Burdwan was held on January 16. Candidates who had opted for West Midnapore had to take the interview on January 17 and January 18. For Jalpaiguri candidates, the interview was scheduled on January 24 and for North Dinajpur, it was scheduled on January 27 and January 28. The Candidates who had opted for Coochbehar had to take the interview on January 30, January 31 and February 1, while those who opted for Bankura had to appear before the board on February 7, February 8 and February 10.