Primary teachers’ hiring: WBBPE plans to finish interviews by May

kolkata: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has issued a notification to inform that it has started interviews for recruitment of primary teachers while it plans to wrap up the entire process by the middle of May.



The interviews were scheduled to be held from Thursday onwards while the WBBPE has issued a notification to inform that it hopes to wrap up the entire interview process by the mid week of May. In the first phase, applicants from Jhargram will be interviewed, it is learnt.

The board, in its notification, said that from April 12 to May 08 interviews in the 10th to 15th phase will be conducted.

The interviews of candidates from the Malda district will be conducted on April 12 and 13. At the 11th phase, interviews will be conducted for the applicants of Murshidabad. In the 12th phase applicants from North 24-Parganas will be conducted on April 25, 26 and 27. Interviews for applicants of Hooghly will be conducted on April 28 and 29 in the 13th phase. For applicants from South 24-Parganas, interviews will be on May 2, 3 and 4 in the 14th phase. In the 15th phase, Purulia applicants will be interviewed on May 6 and 8.

The announcement came following the state’s education minister Bratya Basu assuring that that about 12000 primary teachers will be recruited by April but it is yet to be seen whether recruitments can be made before the Panchayat elections in the state.

The state election commission is yet to announce the dates for the polls.