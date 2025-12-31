Primary teacher recruitment interviews begin

Kolkata: Interviews and aptitude tests for the recruitment of primary teachers began on Tuesday, with the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) clarifying that candidates who miss their scheduled dates will not be treated as absentees and will be given another opportunity later in the process.

Board officials said candidates facing genuine difficulties such as travel disruptions, illness or emergencies would be allowed to appear on a subsequent date. “No one will be treated as absent for missing the interview on the allotted day. They will be given a chance to appear subsequently,” WBBPE president Goutam Pal said. Mpost