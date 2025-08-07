Primary schools told to set own papers

Kolkata: In a reversal of its earlier plan, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has decided that all primary schools will have to prepare their own question papers for the upcoming second summative evaluation for Classes I to V, scheduled from August 25 to 30.

The decision was taken following a meeting on Wednesday with the chairpersons of all District Primary School Councils (DPSCs) and district inspectors of schools (primary), where concerns over logistical limitations and lack of infrastructure at the district level were discussed.

Confirming the development, WBBPE president Goutam Pal said: “We were ready from our side. But the required distribution framework at the district level is still not fully in place. Without a proper distribution channel, we cannot send centrally-prepared question papers. Hence, schools will have to set their own papers. A formal directive will be issued shortly.”

The plan was widely welcomed by school heads and teacher associations. However, the abrupt reversal ahead of the August exams has sparked criticism. “There was no official notification clarifying the arrangement.

We were under the impression that the board would supply the question papers, except for Odia and Telugu-medium schools, as stated in the exam schedule published on July 31,” said Ananda Handa, general secretary of the Bengal Primary Teachers’ Association.