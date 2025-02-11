Primary school in Sunderbans commences new journey

Kolkata: ‘Bela Saha Smriti Vidya Mandir’, a primary school in a remote corner of the Sunderbans area, has opened its doors under this new name as part of a CSR initiative of Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers.

The school has been named after Bela Saha, mother of Rupak Saha who is the director of Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers. “Bela Saha, my dear departed mother, was really driven by the power of education which made her excel in studies, first as a topper in school and then going to college, eighteen years after her marriage, to complete her graduation with distinction,” he said. He recalled that his mother always helped meritorious students in their pursuit of higher studies, such as Moon Sutradhar, a student from a remote corner of Tripura who went on to outshine her classmates at Miranda House in New Delhi

Sucharita Roy, daughter, also recalled her mother’s affection especially for meritorious students and pledged to make this school live up to its name.

The inauguration of the school was timed with Saraswati Puja this year. The programme of the day saw release of a flight of pigeons and unfurling of the school flag.

Swami Suparnananda Ji Maharaj, secretary, Institute of Culture, Ramakrishna Mission, Golpark, Kolkata graced the occasion as the inaugurator while ML Lohia, chairman, Jupiter Wagons Ltd and president, East Bengal Club, graced the occasion as chief guest.

Debabrata Sarkar, East Bengal Club, Dr Sujit Roy, former in-charge, Goenka College of Commerce, Kolkata, Dr Dipankar Mondal, secretary, Sundarban Binodpur Shibom Society, among others, were guests of honour.

“The Saha family has always been committed to the cause of society,” said Swami Suparnananda Ji who blessed Lohia for taking the responsibility of providing midday meals round the year for all the 350 students of the school and blessed Sundarban Binodpur Shibom Society to run the Vidya Mandir.