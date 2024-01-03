Primary recruitment scam case: CBI, ED submit reports

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted reports in the primary recruitment scam case on Tuesday. The matter will be heard again on January 3 by Justice Amrita Sinha.

“We have attached as many as eight properties of Leaps and Bound which we have apprehended as proceeds of crime worth Rs 7.5 crore,” the Central probe agency submitted in court during hearing.

Justice Sinha stated that she will take the matter up after perusal of the submitted report. Justice Sinha further ordered the joint director of ED to appear before the court on January 3. The court also ordered a doctor from ESI Hospital to attend the hearing through virtual mode. Reportedly, Justice Sinha ordered that ED will form a team of doctors who can test Sujay Krishna Bhadra’s voice sample.

In the report submitted, it was mentioned that the online portal used for registration was completely illegal. It was further mentioned that S Basu Roy and Company was a “sham” and that after 2020 there were no employees working in the company.

It was mentioned in the report that the OMRs were designed unauthorised by one of the partners of S Basu Roy and Company which was not approved by the Board.

Furthermore, the report mentioned that it was designed in a manner whereby no identity of the candidates, the unique identification, can be made. This, according to the investigative agency, was done deliberately to maintain “opaqueness.”