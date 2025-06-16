Primary model school with digital teaching tools inaugurated

Darjeeling: Sitong-Latpanchar Constituency of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in the Kurseong Sub Division got a primary model school with digital teaching tools in remote Rolak. The new building of Rolak Primary Model School was formally inaugurated by GTA chief Anit Thapa on Monday. The new school building was completed in a record three months with the foundation stone laid on March 10, 2025. Rolak Primary School has now become the second fully functional Model School in the GTA region.

Established in 1964, the school now boasts a brand-new two-storied building. “The GTA has given education a priority and schools are undergoing visible transformation. Significant improvements are visible across the GTA’s education sector,” stated Shishir Rai, teacher. Locals remarked that completing a modern, well-equipped school building in just three months in a remote area like Rolak is a remarkable achievement. The school was officially declared a model school at the ceremony. The school is now equipped with digital teaching tools and strengthened physical infrastructure.

Another teacher shared: “Earlier, there were not enough classrooms or desks for students. The road condition was also poor. The new building and improved road have greatly eased students’ access.” Currently, the school has 50 students and seven classrooms, offering education from pre-primary to class five.

Anit Thapa expressed concern at the declining number of students in government schools. He blamed the reported declining birthrate of Gorkhas for this. “If there are very few students in a school, the government will not invest Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh to construct new buildings in that school or appoint teachers. Government provides free uniforms, textbooks and other facilities in government schools. Wrong views that people harbour about government schools and preference for private schools has further made matters worse,” added Thapa.