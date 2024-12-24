Primary Edu Dev board announces scholarship exam results

Kolkata: The Primary Education Development Board, West Bengal has declared the results of its annual scholarship examination for Class IV students on Tuesday. A total of 77.11 per cent of the candidates passed the exam this year.

The examination, held annually since 1992, was not conducted in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, 168,382 students appeared for the exam, which was conducted across 2,300 centres in the state. The exam was conducted in three mediums, Bengali, Hindi, and Urdu. Of the successful candidates, 27.97 per cent secured a first division, 21.48 per cent earned a second division, and 27.66 per cent achieved a third division. Riddhiman Dey from Nivedita Sishu Mandir in Cooch Behar, Swapnil Mondal from Kishorenagar Primary School in East Midnapore, and Arghyadip Adak from Dakshin Shibganj Rabindra Vidyapith in South 24-Parganas emerged as the top scorers, each securing 397 marks out of 400.

Tapan Kumar Samanta, secretary of the Board, announced that a total of 820 students would be awarded annual scholarships, including 150 state scholarships of Rs. 1,200 each and others with district scholarships of Rs 600 each.