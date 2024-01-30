Primary edu cases moved to Justice Mantha’s bench

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday notified that cases regarding the primary education were shifted to the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha while Justice Abhijit Gangopadhy will be hearing matters related to Labour and Industrial Legislation. Meanwhile, Justice Soumen Sen withdrew from the upper primary case.



Earlier, case related to the School Service Commission (SSC) was also removed from the bench of Justice Gangopadhyay and he was left with the primary education cases. Based on the notification issued on Tuesday, the primary education cases were transferred to Justice Mantha.

According to a news agency, earlier on Tuesday Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said that he was disappointed by the recent developments. However, it is still unclear whether the roster was changed as a solution or whether it was a routine development.

After Justice Gangopadhyay ordered a probe by the CBI into the alleged use of fake caste certificates to get admission in medical colleges in the state. The Division Bench of Justice Sen granted stay. On January 25, Justice Sen dismissed the FIR filed by the CBI in the case. Thereafter, Justice

Gangopadhyay issued a counter order and he reportedly stated that Justice Sen’s orders are politically motivated.

Justice Gangopadhyay also alleged that he came to know from Justice Amrita Sinha that Justice Sen had asked

her to dismiss the two primary cases and stop live streaming of the hearings.

Also, Justice Sen reportedly asked Justice Sinha not to disturb Abhishek Banerjee further. Following this, Justice Sen on Tuesday withdrew from the upper primary case.

During a hearing, when a lawyer tried pointing out the controversy, Justice Sen refused to discuss the matter and reportedly said that he has respect for all the judges.