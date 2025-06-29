Primary Edu Board to fortify exam security with AI surveillance & tamper-proof logistics

Kolkata: Stepping up its efforts to ensure foolproof examination security, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) is set to roll out a more robust security framework for all its examinations, including the primary Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) and Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) assessments.

The board has issued a fresh e-tender inviting agencies capable of providing end-to-end security and allied services during examinations. The tender outlines a comprehensive strategy that aims to prevent impersonation, ensure secure movement of confidential materials and maintain transparency throughout the process.

WBBPE president Goutam Pal said the initiative builds on previous efforts to plug loopholes in the system. “While several of these measures were used earlier, we are now closing the remaining gaps. We want to ensure that every examination is conducted in a transparent and fair manner, without any room for malpractice,” he said.

One of the measures involves biometric authentication of candidates at exam centres to control impersonation. Options under consideration include Aadhaar-linked fingerprint scans, facial recognition and palm-based or iris-based touchless identification systems.

To reinforce this, the board will deploy AI-driven CCTV systems to monitor activity inside exam centres. The cameras, which will begin recording at least an hour before the exam starts, are expected to generate alerts for unauthorised movement near entry and exit points, inactivity by invigilators, tampering with cameras, overcrowding in restricted areas, use of mobile phones and any unusual behaviour within classrooms.

Frisking at the gates using hand-held metal detectors will remain mandatory, with separate screening arrangements for women.

In a first, to safeguard question papers and OMR answer sheets during transit, the board plans to introduce a tamper-evident logistical system with GPS tracking.

The system, featuring mechanical locks and real-time monitoring, will generate automated alerts for any unauthorized opening or closing and deviations from the scheduled route or timeline. “Our aim is to uphold the integrity and transparency of the examination process. Often, question paper leaks occur during transport. This time, we’re using technology to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Pal said. According to the board, these upgraded security measures will apply to all examinations under its purview, including D.El.Ed exams, any future TETs, as well as the TET for special educator recruitment once legal clearances are in place.