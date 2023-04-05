Primary Edu board revises dates of interview & aptitude test

The dates for the interview and aptitude test of the candidates who have opted for Malda, Murshidabad and North 24-Parganas have been rescheduled by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).

The Board has released a list of revised dates for these three district candidates. The interview and aptitude test for Malda was going to be held on April 12 and April 13, according to the Board’s earlier notification and has now been postponed to May 11 and May 12. Similarly, the dates for candidates who had opted for Murshidabad have been changed from April 19, April 20 and April 24 to May 15, May 16 and May 17.

The dates of the interview and aptitude test for the candidates who opted for North 24-Parganas have also changed to May 22, May 23 and May 24 from the earlier announced dates of April 25, April 26 and April 27.

The Board had released the earlier dates of these three districts along with Hooghly, South 24-Parganas and Purulia on March 23. The revised dates for the three districts were published on April 3. The interview and aptitude test for the candidates who had opted for Hooghly will take place on April 28 and April 29, for South 24-Parganas it will be May 2, May 3 and May 4, and for Purulia it will be held on May 6 and May 8.