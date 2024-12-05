Primary Edu Board hikes fees for affiliation & renewal of self-financed D.El.Ed. colleges

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has increased the fees for affiliation and renewal of affiliation for self-financed D.El.Ed. colleges offering the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) under the board.

The decision to raise the fees was made by the board’s ad-hoc committee on September 9. According to the new fee structure, self-financed institutions with a 50-student intake (one unit) will need to pay Rs 50,000, those with a 100-student intake (two units) will have to pay Rs 1 lakh, and institutions with a 150-student intake (three units) will need to pay Rs 1.5 lakh.

Previously, the fee for affiliation and renewal of affiliation for these institutions was Rs 25,000 irrespective of the intake capacity.

Goutam Pal, president of WBBPE, stated: “The fees were last revised in 2009. After nearly 15 years, we have revised the fees.”

The revised fees will be effective from the academic session 2022-2024, and each affiliation will be valid for two years, as stated by the board.