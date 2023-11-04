Primary Edu Board cancels appointments of 94 candidates

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education cancelled the appointments of 94 candidates who were unable to produce documents supporting their Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014 qualification. A notice with this regard has been sent to the District Primary School Councils (DPSC) on November 3.



The TET 2014 candidates were asked for verification between September 19 and 27. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sent a list of 96 names to the board, out of which 95 candidates appeared before the board and 94 candidates didn’t qualify for TET 2014. The matter was heard by Justice Amrita Sinha.

“As the Board has verified and arrived at a finding that 94 candidates were ineligible to be appointed, accordingly, necessary steps shall be taken by the Board to immediately revoke their recommendation for issuance of appointment letter. The respective District Primary School Councils shall at once cancel the letter of appointment issued in favour of those 94 candidates,” Justice Sinha directed.

In the 94 vacancies created, the Board was directed to recommend the names of the candidates as appearing in the merit list published by the Board. The Board was also directed to publish the panel in terms of Rule 8 of the West Bengal Primary School Teachers Recruitment Rules, 2016 in respect of the recruitment process of the year 2016 and 2020 by November 3. According to the Rules, the selection committee is supposed to prepare separate council-wise panels as per the procedure mentioned in the said Rule.