Primary Edu Board asks 113 self-financed institutes to pay fine of Rs 5K each

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released a district-wise list of 113 Diploma of Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) self-financed institutes that have not uploaded the authenticated data for receiving registration certificates of students who have been admitted through the online mode between July 30, 2021, to September 14, 2021.

These 113 institutes have been asked to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 per institute to sustain the online portal for the second time. The late fee needs to be paid through online transactions. The details of the bank account of the board were also mentioned. The board has asked the institute heads to bring transaction receipts of the online transaction along with them for collecting the registration certificates of the bonafide students of the session of 2021-2023.

The Diploma of Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination for the 2021-2023 batch will be held from March 9 to 11. The candidates have been downloading forms since February 4 to submit them online.

A requisite fee of Rs 300 was charged per paper by the WBBPE. The last date for submission is February 10. As per the notification from the WBBPE, the D.El.Ed institution heads will have to verify the candidate’s eligibility by February 13.

The board has also released a schedule for the examination. Examination for the child studies and language paper will be held on March 9 in two slots respectively, test for the English and Environmental Studies will be held on March 10 and the Mathematics paper on March 11.