Primary Edu Board allows reevaluation of answer sheets of TET candidates

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) gave the opportunity to every candidate of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 to get their answer sheets reevaluated by the Board. This step has been taken to ensure transparency in the evaluation process.



A notification with regards to this was published by the Board on Wednesday. According to that, candidates can avail the benefit of Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Re-evaluation (PPR) of their OMR sheets, the one which was submitted to the Board. This time, the candidates were allowed to take the duplicate copy of the OMR sheet back home and submit the original with the Board. The reevaluation will be done based on the original OMR sheet.

The online portal for the same will open at 5 pm on March 3 (Friday) and will remain open till 11:59 pm on March 10. This can be opted by the candidates post a payment of Rs 1,000 per candidate. The fees can be paid via Debit or Credit Card. “In order to maintain the highest possible levels of transparency in the evaluation process, the Board as an examining body, decided to extend such benefits to the participating candidates,” the notice stated. Out of 6,19,102 candidates of TET 2022, a total of 1,50,491 candidates passed the examination which was held on December 11. The candidates were also given an opportunity to raise disputes over the answers given by the Board. After examining all the questions challenged by the candidates, the Board had released the final answer keys.