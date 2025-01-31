Primary Board to recruit teachers in D.El.Ed colleges

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) is taking up the responsibility of recruitment of teachers in the D.El. Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education ) colleges in the state for transparency in the entire process.

The recruitment of teachers has been in the hands of the respective colleges till date.

There have been allegations of flouting guidelines by a section of private D.El.Ed colleges during teachers’ recruitment that prompted the Board to take up the responsibility upon itself.

The Board will be conducting interviews of the teachers who will apply for the post of teachers in the D.El. Ed colleges. It will then send the panel to the colleges for necessary action. “We want a deeper relationship with the D.El.Ed colleges and more transparency in the recruitment process and so we have taken this decision,” said a senior official of WBBPE.

There are around 657 D.El. Ed colleges in the state that provides primary teachers’ training in the state which includes government as well as private ones. The WBBPE has already decided to increase the fees for the renewal of affiliation of these colleges. The online process for renewal has also been initiated by the Board from this year.

The Board has notified that the colleges with 50 seats need to pay Rs 50,000, those with 100 seats have to pay Rs 1 lakh and those with 150 have to cough up Rs 1.5 lakh as renewal fees.