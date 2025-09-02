Priests, dhakis fear travelling to other states this festive season

Kolkata: The festive season that once promised mobility, joy and cultural exchange for Bengal’s dhakis and purohits is now tinged with dread.

As the sound of the dhak (drum) reverberates through villages ahead of Durga Puja, the very custodians of Bengal’s traditions—priests and drummers—say their journeys to other states are being overshadowed by fear of identity-based harassment, linguistic prejudice and alleged administrative scrutiny in several BJP-ruled regions. Reports of Bengali-speaking migrants being allegedly harassed in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan have cast a long shadow over the season of celebration.

For hundreds of dhakis (traditional drummers) and purohits (priests), the choice is stark: risk humiliation for a livelihood or stay back in economic uncertainty. “When we hear about atrocities against Bengali migrant labourers in other states, it frightens us and our families. We have received several invitations from various Puja committees in other states, and since we have already received advance money, we will travel despite being apprehensive. However, some of my teammates are in two minds, whether to go or stay back,” says Bapi Das, director of a dhaki troupe. Das’ troupe of nearly 100 skilled drummers has received invitations from organisers in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Guwahati.

The assignments, stretching for nearly a week of Durga Puja, promise earnings of Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 per person, which is crucial for families dependent on seasonal incomes.

“Performing outside the state helps us buy clothes, books for our children, even pay off loans,” says a seasoned female dhaki of another Dhaki troupe in North 24-Paragana’ Ashoknagar, who supplements her income by rolling bidis during the off-season. “But now, I wonder if I will be stopped or harassed for speaking Bengali?” A similar unease grips Ghatal in West Midnapore, a historic town known for its Brahmin households that send priests across the country for Durga Puja.

“Earlier, we carried only our sacred texts and lists of rituals. This year, we have advised all priests travelling outside Bengal to carry Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and even property papers,” says Ashok Mishra, a priest who has performed Durga Pujas in various parts of the country for the last 12 years.

The growing sense of alienation among Bengali cultural emissaries has sparked political outrage in Bengal.