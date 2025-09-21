Priest’s body exhumed, head stolen

Raiganj: A shocking incident rocked Lahil village under Belon Gram Panchayat in North Dinajpur’s Chakulia Police Station area on Sunday morning, when miscreants allegedly exhumed the body of a local priest and decamped with his severed head. The gruesome incident has left residents in shock, with many fearing for the safety of religious places in the area. Additional police deployment has been arranged to prevent

further unrest.

The deceased, identified as Brojen Roy, had served as priest at two temples one dedicated to Lord Shiva and another to Bajrangbali in the locality. He had passed away about ten days ago following prolonged illness and was buried in a place near the temples. His ‘Shradh’ ceremony was scheduled for Sunday.

Locals discovered the desecration in the morning when they noticed the soil above the grave disturbed.

On inspection, it was found that Roy’s body had been tampered with and his head removed. News of the crime sparked widespread anger and tension in the village.

Villager Dulal Roy alleged that antisocial elements had been active in the area for some time and stated: “A few days ago, miscreants stole valuables from the temples. Later, a nearby shop was also targeted. Now they have turned the sacred temple surroundings into their hideout.”