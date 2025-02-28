Priesthood training centre opens in Raiganj

Raiganj: In response to a growing shortage of priests and dwindling interest among the younger generation in priesthood, a group of esteemed priests, inspired by Ward 25 coordinator Ashim Adhikary, have inaugurated a Priest Training Centre at Devpuri (Siva Temple) in Debinagar, Raiganj, North Dinajpur district. The initiative commenced on Wednesday with six students from classes VII to IX, who will attend bi-weekly sessions over a three-month course.

Ratan Chakraborty, the instructor at the centre, highlighted the pressing issue and said: “Recently, we found that a section of the new generation does not take interest in priesthood. So, the priest crisis in society is becoming more complex by the day. The training focuses on teaching the proper chanting of mantras, aiming to prepare the students to conduct worship ceremonies with utmost sanctity. After completing the training, these young individuals will not only be equipped to perform religious rites but also have the opportunity to become self-reliant through this profession.”

Coordinator Ashim Adhikary emphasised the increasing reliance on religious practices in society juxtaposed with the declining number of priests: “We hope that the training centre will rejuvenate interest among the youth to pursue priesthood, thereby addressing the current shortage and preserving traditions.”