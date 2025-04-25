Pride & grief in Patharghata as Bengal’s braveheart falls fighting terror in Kashmir

Kolkata: Following the brutal murder of tourists by the Pakistani militants, a para commando from Bengal was martyred during a firing between the Indian Army and the terrorists in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

It was learnt that Jhantu Ali Sheikh (37), a resident of Patharghata in Tehatta of Nadia, was a para commando. He had joined the Army in 2008 and later became a para commando. About one-and-a-half-years ago, Sheikh was posted in Kashmir. He visited his home

last in February. On Thursday, his family was reportedly informed that Sheikh was martyred during a bullet exchange in Udhampur on Wednesday. His body is expected to arrive in one or two days.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra expressed her condolences and wrote on her X: “Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh of 6 Para SF, Indian Army martyred today during encounter between army & militants in Udhampur. He hailed from Patharghata village in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. God bless his brave soul. AITCofficial.”