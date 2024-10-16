Prices of fruits, veggies and flowers skyrocket ahead of Lakshmi Puja

BALURGHAT: As Lakshmi Puja approaches, the prices of fruits, vegetables and flowers in Balurghat have surged to alarming levels, leaving ordinary citizens in shock. Prices are expected to rise further by Wednesday, worrying consumers.

In the local markets of Balurghat, fruit prices have increased significantly. Apples are selling for Rs 140-150 per kg, pomegranates for Rs 200-250 per kg, bananas at Rs 10-12 per pair, pears at Rs 130-150 per kg and watermelons at Rs 40-50 per kg. The price of coconuts remains stable at Rs 25-35 but tender coconuts are priced between Rs 50-60 each. Local fruit seller Pratap Saha explained: “The prices of fruits usually rise from Durga Puja until Kali Puja. This is because wholesale prices also shoot up during this period. We buy at high prices and are forced to sell accordingly. However, after Kali Puja, prices should reduce somewhat with the onset of winter but no decrease is expected before then.”

Similarly, vegetable prices have also seen a sharp increase since Durga Puja. Potatoes are priced at Rs 30-35 per kg, pointed gourd at Rs 40 per kg, brinjal at Rs 80-100 per kg, green chilies at Rs 200 per kg, ridge gourd at Rs 50 per kg, cauliflower at Rs120 per piece and tomatoes at Rs 120 per kg. Local vegetable vendor Montu Roy commented: “Vegetable prices have been high since the beginning of the year due to increased wholesale rates. Until wholesale prices drop, retail prices will remain high. We might see a slight decrease after Kali Puja but not before.”

The flower market in Balurghat is also witnessing steep prices, with lotus flowers costing Rs 30-40 each and garlands of marigolds priced at Rs 25-30. Flower seller Mahadev Saha attributed the high prices to increased costs in the wholesale market, further exacerbated by low local production due to heavy rains. Local residents are expressing their concern over the inflation, urging the authorities to take immediate steps to control prices.