‘Prices of bakery items to increase by 30-35% from Sunday’

Kolkata: Starting this Sunday, the prices of bread, cakes, biscuits, patties, pizza and more than 100 types of bakery products will see a sharp rise of 30-35 per cent.

The West Bengal Bakers’ Coordination Committee announced the decision, attributing the hike to the rising cost of raw materials.

Sheikh Ismail Hossain, the general secretary of the committee, explained that the increase was unavoidable to sustain the bakery industry.

He mentioned that despite repeated requests to the Central and state governments to intervene and control costs, no effective measures were taken.

The price adjustment will affect staple items like bread, with a standard loaf seeing a notable increase.

The revised prices will come into effect on December 8. Hossain emphasised that nearly five lakh people in the state depend directly on the bakery industry, which includes around 3,000 bakeries.

The committee also appealed to both the Central and state governments to take immediate action to address the broader issue of rising living costs.

The prices of essential raw materials used in bakery production have seen a significant increase from November 2022 to December 2024.

The price of flour, which was Rs 3,000 per quintal in 2022, will rise to Rs 3,700. Similarly, sugar, which cost Rs 3,800 per quintal in November 2022, is expected to increase to

Rs 4,200 by December 2024.