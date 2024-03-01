Price of commercial LPG hiked by Rs 24 in state

The retail price of a commercial LPG gas cylinder of 19 kg increased by Rs 24 from Friday morning. The price of the cylinder in Kolkata will be Rs 1,911 from now onwards.

During the interim Budget by the Union government in February it was announced that the retail price of the commercial LPG cylinder will be hiked from March 1. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) had announced the increase in prices of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders with effect from March 21, 2024. With this, the retail price of a commercial gas cylinder of 19 kg stands at Rs 1795 in Delhi, while in Mumbai, it will be sold for Rs 1749. In Chennai, the price of the commercial LPG gas cylinder will be at Rs 1960. Before this, the state-run companies had increased the cost of commercial gas cylinders on 1 February when rates of a 19 kg gas cylinder were hiked by Rs 14.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her recently concluded 3-day tour to 3 Jangalmahal districts, hinted that the Narendra Modi government may increase the price of LPG further if they win the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. She had also said that the Centre often decreases the price of LPG cylinders before elections and once it is over the price again shoots up.